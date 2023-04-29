Virginia Tech football: Two more Hokies enter the NCAA transfer portal

Spring cleaning continues for the Virginia Tech Hokies as two more players enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Redshirt freshman defensive end Kyree Moyston and redshirt sophomore safety Jalen Hoyle both entered the portal recently.

Moyston, a three-star defensive end in the 2022 recruiting class, played his high school football at King’s Fork in Suffolk, Virginia. The 6-foot-4, 238-pound Moyston was viewed as a future starter for the Hokies due to his size and length. Out of high school, Moyston chose the Hokies Arizona, Arizona State, Michigan State and Pitt.

Moyston redshirted in 2022.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the Hokies add another pass rusher from the transfer portal, which was something the team was considering before Moyston’s exit.

Hoyle, a 6-foot-0, 185-pound defensive back from Englewood, N.J., played at Dwight Morrow High School.

After redshirting in 2021, Hoyle appeared in 11 games in 2022, recording six tackles, one of which was for a loss.

Don’t be surprised if the Hokies use the extra space to continue adding veterans to the roster.

We wish nothing but the best to Kyree and Jalen in their future endeavors.