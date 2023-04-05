Virginia Tech football: No one should panic about the quarterback situation — for now

Fans were elated when the Virginia Tech Hokies received a commitment from former Baylor quarterback Kyron Drones in December. After all, Drones is a former four-star recruit and transferred to the Hokies with three years of eligibility remaining.

Drones has everything you look for in a modern quarterback: Size, arm strength and athleticism. All he needed was an opportunity, and head coach Brent Pry and offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen envisioned Drones as the Hokies’ No. 1 quarterback in the fall.

Throughout the first couple of weeks of spring practice, its incumbent starter Grant Wells who is working with the first team. Naturally, fans read that and immediately think the 2023 season will be lost with Wells back under center.

Best sense of a first team offense today for the #Hokies:



QB: Wells

RB: Thomas (Tuten rotated in)

WR: Gosnell, Holloway, Moss (lots of mixing and matching)

TE: Gallo

OL: Chaplin, Moore x 2, Schick, Clements — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) April 4, 2023

Relax.

Let’s keep in mind Drones is learning a new offense. In addition, the Hokies have movement on the coaching staff, with Bowen taking over as QBs coach, Stu Holt moving to tight ends coach and a new offensive line coach in Ron Crook. That’s a lot of moving parts.

Ideally, you don’t want to enter the 2023 season with Wells back under center. While Tech’s offensive performance last season was not all because of Wells’ struggles, quarterback play was an issue. The Hokies need more from the position. They understand this. There is plenty of time for Drones to rise up the depth chart. After all, the quarterback competition likely doesn’t begin until fall camp.

What if Drones disappoint? Let’s not get ahead of ourselves right now. Enjoy spring practice.

In some good news, true freshman William “Pop” Watson has opened some eyes with his performance this spring. While he’s not a likely contender to start in 2023, it’s encouraging to see his development.

We are less than two weeks away from the spring game.