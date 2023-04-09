Virginia Tech softball: Hokies take series from Virginia

The Virginia Tech Hokies softball team took two out of three games from the Virginia Cavaliers this weekend and secured a point in the Commonwealth Clash, presented by Smithfield.

The Hokies won the opener, 9-8, in Charlottesville Thursday, as sophomore Bre Peck had a big game, going two of four from the plate and knocking in five runs. Peck doubled, homered and also scored two runs. Sophomore pitcher Emma Lemley pitched eight innings for VT to secure the win. Lemley pitched all eight innings, striking out eight Cavaliers in the win.

On Friday, the Hoos jumped out to a big lead, going into the top of the seventh inning with a 5-1 lead. While all seemed lost for the Hokies, senior Jayme Bailey came up huge, crushing a grand slam to tie the game at 5 and sending it into extra innings. Unfortunately, UVA got to sophomore pitcher Molly Jacobson for one run in the eighth inning to tie the series and win 6-5.

Saturday was a different story, as the Hokies dominated the Wahoos from start to finish in a 7-0 shutout. Lemley again went the distance, allowing only two hits, walking one and striking out five. It was her fifth shutout of the season, and she improved to 19-3 on the season.

Senior Kelsey Bennett had a big day for Virginia Tech, going four of four at the plate with a double, home run and one RBI. The one RBI was the 162nd of her collegiate career. Freshman Kylie Aldridge homered, while Kelsey Brown finished with three hits.

It was a big series win for the Hokies, who are now 31-9 [11-4] on the season.

Next up for VT is one game against Tennessee in Blacksburg on Tuesday before heading back on the road Friday to kick off a three-game series at Notre Dame.