Virginia Tech football: Cornerback Cam Johnson enters the transfer portal

The Virginia Tech Hokies saw another member of the 2022 recruiting class enter the NCAA transfer portal over the weekend as former four-star cornerback Cam Johnson became the latest to depart Blacksburg.

The 6-foot-0, 165-pound Johnson initially chose the Hokies over programs such as Boston College, Maryland, Michigan, Ole Miss and Penn State. While head coach Brent Pry singled out Johnson for his performance in fall camp ahead of last season, he, unfortunately, suffered a knee injury in October that ended his first season.

Johnson was Tech’s third-highest-ranked signee in 2022, behind Gunner Givens and Benji Gosnell. He follows Devin Farrell and Kyree Moyston as recent entries into the portal. All three were members of Tech’s 2022 recruiting class.

This isn’t a departure that should have Virginia Tech concerned because of Johnson’s “star ranking.” Yes, you want to retain four-star recruits, but the Hokies have Mansoor Delane, Dorian Strong and Derrick Canteen ahead of Johnson on the depth chart. Additionally, the Hokies have added multiple freshmen to the position for 2023 and Johnson likely saw himself slide down the depth chart. The injury did not help things.

We wish Cam Johnson nothing but the best in his future endeavors.