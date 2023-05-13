Virginia Tech football: Chamarri Conner signs rookie contract with the Chiefs

The Virginia Tech Hokies had just one player selected in the 2023 NFL draft. That player was four-year starter Chamarri Conner.

The defending world champion Kansas City Chiefs selected Conner at No. 119 overall in the fourth round. Conner signed his first NFL contract this week, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

#Chiefs have signed fourth-round cornerback Chamarri @HokiesFB to a four-year contract, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 12, 2023

Conner was a three-star recruit in Virginia Tech’s 2018 recruiting class from Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida. He played in 60 career games for the Hokies, making 47 starts. Conner was a starter for four seasons, which is almost rare in Power 5 football. He finished his collegiate career with 314 tackles, including 21 for loss, 7.5 sacks and four interceptions.

Terms of Conner’s contract weren’t disclosed, but Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire, using a projected rookie wage scale, has Connor estimated at receiving a four-year contract with a total value of $4.59 million, a $751K signing bonus and a $937K salary-cap number for 2023.

Best of luck, Chamarri, Hokie Nation is pulling for ya.