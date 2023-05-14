Virginia Tech softball makes the NCAA Tournament

The Virginia Tech Hokies softball team was hoping to repeat its success from one year ago in 2023. The Hokies went 46-9 in 2022, won the ACC regular-season title and hosted the NCAA Super Regional in Blacksburg, where they defeated Saint Francis [PA], Miami [OH] and Kentucky before losing to eventual World Series champion Oklahoma in the finals of the Super Regional.

Unfortunately, Tech lost star pitcher Keely Rochard to graduation but returned a talented team again in 2023 with high expectations.

The No. 23 Hokies weren’t quite the same team from a year ago but still finished 37-18 — 14-10 in ACC play — and earned an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament Sunday evening. The second-seeded Hokies will head to Athens, Georgia Friday to meet Boston University [51-8]. Also in Tech’s regional is host Georgia and North Carolina Central. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 14 in the country.

Once selected, head coach Pete D’Amour spoke about Tech earning its fourth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament, per Hokie Sports.

“I think it will be good,” D’Amour said. “I think they’re ready. Our seniors have played in four of these now. They know what to expect, and they’ll bring the young ones along.”





Virginia Tech will open the 2023 Athens Regional on Friday, taking on Boston University at 2 p.m. on ACC Network. pic.twitter.com/FfEcxXccQD — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) May 15, 2023

First baseman Jayme Bailey believes the Hokies have what it takes to beat the best teams in the field.

“Yes. Virginia Tech, we’re always good,” Bailey said. “No matter what our record says or what we’ve done in the past, we’re a good team and have good coaching. We have the players and have good talent, and we have the team camaraderie. So, I think we’re going to do well.”

She’s right. We’ll have more on how you can watch the Hokies this week.

GO HOKIES!