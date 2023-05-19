Virginia Tech softball: Hokies open Athens regional with 6-1 win over Boston University

The Virginia Tech softball team opened the Athens Regional with a dominant 6-1 win over the Boston University Terriers Friday.

Sophomore pitcher Emma Lemley pitched five innings for the Hokies, striking out five hitters while allowing five hits, no walks and did not allow a run. The Hokies improved to 38-18 with the victory.

Molly Jacobson relieved Lemley in the sixth, pitching two innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits.

Tech’s offense, known for its prodigious power with an NCAA-leading 97 home runs, played small on Friday to defeat Boston. Eight different Hokies had at least one hit Friday, with junior Emma Ritter and sophomore Kelsey Brown pacing Tech with three hits apiece. Ritter also drove in two runs and stole a base.

Next up for the Hokies is top-seeded Georgia [40-13] in the winner’s bracket on Saturday. The Bulldogs dominated North Carolina Central for a 12-0 win Friday. Boston plays North Carolina Central in an elimination game Saturday at 3:30. If Tech loses to the ‘Dawgs in the early game, it will then play again at 6 p.m. against either Boston or N.C. Central for a berth in the final Sunday.

