Virginia Tech football: Wide receiver Christian Moss is not returning to the team

The Virginia Tech Hokies continue to shuffle the roster after spring practice. We’ve seen multiple Hokies enter the NCAA transfer portal since the conclusion of spring practice last month, and you can add another player to the list, although he isn’t transferring.

Redshirt sophomore Christian Moss is stepping away from the football team, according to Andy Bitter of Tech Sideline.

Strike one more player from the #Hokies roster: WR Christian Moss won’t be back.



Virginia Tech’s sitting at 82 scholarships right now, with three to play with in the transfer portal.



— Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) May 2, 2023

In response to his first tweet, Bitter noted that Moss may remain at Virginia Tech as a student.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Moss is from Kennesaw, Georgia, and played at North Cobb High. A three-star recruit in 2021, Moss redshirted his first season. In 2022, Moss appeared in six games, caught six passes for 71 yards. Despite Virginia Tech’s passing offense being a complete mess at times, Moss showed promise.

Of course, the Hokies have remade the wide receiver room this offseason, bringing in transfers Ali Jennings, Da’Quan Felton and Jaylin Lane, in addition to freshmen Ayden Green and Marcell Baylor, among others.

We aren’t sure why Moss is stepping away, and it really doesn’t matter. It’s his decision, and we wish him nothing but the best in his future.

Meanwhile, the Hokies currently sit at 82 scholarships and are looking to add multiple transfers from the transfer portal.

