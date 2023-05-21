Virginia Tech softball: Hokies split Saturday, face Georgia again Sunday

The Virginia Tech Hokies softball team cruised into Saturday’s meeting with No. 14 Georgia in the Athens Regional, coming off a 6-1 win over Boston University.

Things started well for the Hokies, trailing 1-0 in the fourth inning when junior Emma Ritter homered to give the Hokies a 2-1 lead. However, that lead wouldn’t last, as Georgia put up four runs in the bottom of the fourth, off an RBI double and a three-run home run. Suddenly, the ‘Dawgs were back up 5-2.

Georgia wasn’t done, hitting two home runs in the fifth run, accounting for three more runs to take an 8-2 lead. Tech would score one more run as Ritter plated junior Addy Greene for the Hokies’ final run in an 8-3 loss.

Sophomore pitcher Emma Lemley took the loss, going 4.2 innings, allowing six hits, seven earned runs while striking out four.

With the loss, the Hokies faced Boston University again on Saturday evening. Boston defeated North Carolina Central to earn the rematch with the Hokies.

VT took care of the Terriers with a 9-0 shutout win behind freshman pitcher Lyndsey Grein. Grein tossed a five-hit shutout while striking out four and allowing two walks. Ritter homered for the Hokies again, and Greene knocked in two runs, and catcher Kylie Aldridge drove in three.

The Hokies face the Bulldogs again on Sunday and if they win — they’ll play twice. It’s a daunting task, but one the Hokies are ready for. The first game begins at Noon, and, if necessary, the second game will begin around 2:30 p.m. ET.

Go Hokies.