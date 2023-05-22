Virginia Tech baseball: Four Hokies earn All-ACC honors

The Virginia Tech Hokies baseball team didn’t have the season they quite envisioned, finishing 30-21, with a 12-17 mark in ACC play in 2023. But Tech’s success over the past few seasons has created expectations in Blacksburg, and that’s never bad.

The Hokies had to qualify to make the ACC Tournament field this year, earning the No. 10 seed in Pool C, along with Clemson and Boston College. Tech opens the ACC Tournament Tuesday morning with a game against B.C. at 11 a.m. ET. The Hokies play Clemson at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Before ACC play kicks off, though, the ACC took care of some business Monday.

Virginia junior catcher Kyle Teel was named ACC Player of the Year after hitting .414 on the season. Teel was not only excellent at the plate but behind it, too.

As for the Hokies, junior outfielder Jack Hurley was named All-ACC first team. The Boalsburg, Pa., native was named first-team All-ACC for the second consecutive season after hitting .327, with a slugging percentage of .737 and an OPS of 1.157. Hurley finished the season with 17 home runs, 48 RBIs and 15 doubles.

Sophomore Carson DeMartini was named third-team All-ACC, hitting .326 and leading the team with a .460 on-base percentage. DeMartini hit 10 home runs and led the Hokies with 54 RBIs and 59 runs scored. The Virginia Beach native also had 13 doubles, three triples and was among the nation’s leaders in walks.

A pair of freshmen were also honored.

6-foot-5 freshman Brody Donay finished with 12 home runs and 38 RBI and was named to the All-ACC freshman team. Also joining Donay on the freshman squad was first baseman Garrett Michel. The Denver, N.C. native hit .335 for the Hokies, finishing with 11 home runs, 45 RBI, bashing 16 doubles and scoring 48 runs.

Congrats to these four Hokies, and the future remains bright in Blacksburg.