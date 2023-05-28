Virginia Tech track & field: Cole Beck is one of three Hokies to advance to NCAA Championships

Cole Beck was a two-sport star for the Blacksburg Bruins. Before enrolling at Virginia Tech in 2018, Beck lettered three times in track and football. He was named the All-Timesland Boys Athlete of the Year and won numerous awards for his achievements in both sports.

When the Hokies signed Beck, he started as a running back — the position he played in high school — and played both sports in 2018 and 2019. However, in 2020, Beck transitioned to track and field. He accomplished a lot in track over the years, including setting the school record for 100 meters during the outdoor season.

Beck returned to the football team in 2022 under new head coach Brent Pry and was now listed as a wide receiver. Beck played special teams and returned eight kicks in 10 games last fall.

Back to track, we could run through all of Beck’s track accomplishments, but we would run out of space. The two-time ACC Championships Men’s Track MVP was the first athlete in Virginia Tech history to win the men’s 100m with a school record time of 10.11 seconds — that was in 2021. Beck has broken that record since then, including others.

Now, he’s heading to the NCAA Championships, along with two of his teammates.

From hokiesports:

Beck finished second overall in the 100m quarterfinals as one of only three men in the Nation to clock a sub-9.90 this season (9.87). He is also the first Hokie in program history to break the 10-second barrier.

Freshman Nick Plant won the 800m quarterfinals, while senior Antonio Lopez Segura cashed his ticket to the NCAAs in the men’s 5000m quarterfinals.

Congrats to all these Hokies, and good luck!