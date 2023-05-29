Virginia Tech football: Local offensive lineman to visit Blacksburg this weekend

The Virginia Tech Hokies have six players committed for the 2024 recruiting class. Ohio offensive lineman Tommy Ricard became Virginia Tech’s sixth commitment for 2024, and more could be on the way soon.

This weekend, a local prospect is making his way to Blacksburg. North Cross School [Roanoke] offensive lineman Moritz Schmoranzer announced on Twitter Monday he will take his official visit to Virginia Tech this upcoming weekend.

Schmoranzer is a 6-foot-4 1/2, 280-pound offensive line prospect. North Cross, which is in Roanoke, produced a current member of Virginia Tech’s offensive line, Hannes Hammer — a part of the 2023 recruiting class. The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle from Germany redshirted his first season on campus and is close with Schmoranzer. Schmoranzer is also from Germany.

Could the Hokies continue to rebuild their offensive line with local prospects, such as Hammer, Schmoranzer and Lord Botetourt offensive lineman DJ Toliver? Toliver is also a member of the 2024 class, and the Hokies have recruited him heavily for years.

June is going to be a busy month in Blacksburg. The Hokies have scheduled official visits for each weekend with most of their top targets. The last couple of weeks have stung on a local front with Patrick Henry linebacker Bodie Kahoun choosing Notre Dame and Salem running back Peyton Lewis committing to Tennessee, but perhaps the Hokies can add some more talent in the trenches.

Schmoranzer currently has official visits scheduled for Pitt and West Virginia, with Wake Forest also in the mix.