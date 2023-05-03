Former Virginia Tech QB signs with the Los Angeles Rams as a wide receiver

Braxton Burmeister transferred to Virginia Tech ahead of the 2019 season from Oregon, giving the Hokies a quarterback room of Hendon Hooker, Quincy Patterson and Burmeister. Oh, what could have been?

Burmeister redshirted his first season on campus, while Hooker took over Virginia Tech’s quarterback position. They returned in 2020, with Hooker remaining atop the depth chart but missing the first few games with an illness. Burmeister started those games, and led the Hokies to wins over N.C. State and Duke before giving way to Hooker in Week 3 vs. North Carolina.

He would appear in two more games that season, completing 57% of his passes for 687 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Burmeister rushed for 193 yards and two scores, too.

In 2021, he returned, but this time as VT’s starter after Hooker transferred to Tennessee. Burmeister battled a shoulder injury that season but appeared in all 12 games. He completed under 56% of his passes for 1,960 yards, with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 521 yards and two touchdowns.

Once the Hokies parted ways with head coach Justin Fuente and hired Brent Pry, Burmeister announced he’d play elsewhere in 2022. He transferred back out West to San Diego State, where he was primarily used as the backup last season.

With the NFL draft not an option for Burmeister, he moved to wide receiver, took part in Shepherd University’s pro day, catching passes from Tyson Bagent, and signed with the Los Angeles Rams as a wide receiver.

Burmeister attended Shepherd’s pro day and ran routes for Chicago Bears QB Tyson Bagent who attended the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/TTLA8odiOz — Koll_0ne (@Koll_0ne) May 2, 2023

Burmeister has the quickness to make the move to slot receiver. He is hoping to follow in the path of Patriots great Julian Edelman, from college quarterback to NFL wide receiver.

Best of luck, Braxton.