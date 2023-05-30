 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Virginia Tech Hokies Name the 2023 Hokie Hall of Fame Inductees

Every year there are a few more former Virginia Tech athletes added to the Hall of Fame for the Hokies. Well some of them are Hokies, this year there’s another Fighting Gobbler to be recognized. Congratulations to these Virginia Tech sports stars! GO HOKIES!!!

By John Schneider
The Hokie Bird reviews the Highty Tighties and Regimental Band Alumni.
There are some familiar faces in this new class of Hall of Fame inductees. What’s more noticeable is that all of them except VPI wrestling star Bob Bowman are from the 21st century.

Congratulations to Bob Bowman (who was a Wrestling star along with 2 other sports and lettered 12 times), Kyle Fuller (Where’s Mama Fuller’s induction notice, we love her, too!), Malcolm Delaney (a Point Guard’s Point Guard), Carrie Mason (Women’s Basketball’s first big 3-Point star from the aughts.), Jazmine Reeves (Three seasons of Women’s Soccer and 27 points - which is a huge deal in soccer.), David Wilson (Our last star running back, who can still do backflips!), and Alexander Ziegler (Who threw heavy things half-way to his home in Germany from his home in Blacksburg.)

The induction will be at the halftime show for the September 9th at the Purdue game. We’ll see if my old legs will let me stay standing with the camera to get some pictures for the show.

GO HOKIES!!!

