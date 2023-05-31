Virginia Tech football: Time, TV announced for four games in 2023

For the second consecutive year, the Virginia Tech Hokies will open the football season against the Old Dominion Monarchs. But, of course, we already knew that. We just didn’t know when and, if you weren’t at Lane Stadium, how you could watch the game on television.

On Wednesday, the Hokies announced the time and TV for four games in 2023, including the opener against ODU. Two of the four games announced are against Big Ten opponents, and three of the four games emanate from the friendly confines of Lane Stadium.

Here are those games, including the times and TV assignments:

vs. ODU: Saturday, Sept. 2, 8:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network

vs. Purdue: Saturday, Sept. 9, Noon ET, ESPN2

vs. Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 16, 3:30 p.m ET, Big Ten Network

vs. Syracuse, Thursday, Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

You guys notice anything here? Thursday Night football is back in Blacksburg as the Syracuse Orange return to the New River Valley. Let’s hope it goes better than the last time these two teams played.

The good news for fans is you can start preparing for your tailgates for at least three games. And there’s nothing better than football under the lights in Lane. It’s just time we start winning those games again.