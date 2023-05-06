Virginia Tech wrestling: Mekhi Lewis is coming back for another year

Mekhi Lewis may be the greatest athlete in Virginia Tech history. With one season of eligibility remaining, Lewis had a big decision to make — stay or go.

Lewis made that decision this week, and fortunately for the Hokies, the greatest wrestler in school history and arguably the best in ACC history is returning for one more season.

The only national champion in school history, Lewis will look to become the first four-time All-American in school history.

Head coach Tony Robie released the following statement, per hokiesports.com:

Mekhi has done a tremendous amount for Virginia Tech Wrestling and I am grateful for the opportunity to spend a seventh year with him as he chases his goals. In addition to being an incredible competitor on the mat, Mekhi always represents Hokies Wrestling with class and humility. We appreciate everyone that has supported Mekhi throughout his journey and is behind him as he puts on a Virginia Tech singlet for one more season. We are ecstatic that Keith, Charlotte, Keith Jr., and Mekhi Lewis will be back for the 2023-2024 season.

The past several years have seen a remarkable run in many of Virginia Tech’s athletic programs. Last year, the softball team made the NCAA Super Regional, while the baseball team won the ACC and NCAA regional. The men’s basketball team took down ACC heavyweights to win the ACC Tournament and the women’s program made the Final Four.

However, through it all, Virginia Tech’s wrestling program is elite. And Mekhi Lewis is a big reason for that.

Welcome back, Mekhi.