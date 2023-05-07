Virginia Tech softball: Hokies open the ACC Tournament Thursday

The ACC softball regular is in the books, and the ACC Tournament is set to kick off this week when four teams battle on Wednesday.

The Virginia Tech Hokies finished the regular season with a record of 36-17, with a 14-10 mark in ACC play. Tech is the No. 5 seed in the ACC Tournament and will open play on Thursday against fourth-seeded Louisville. The two teams did not play in the regular season.

The 2023 ACC softball tournament will be held at Melissa Cook Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

Here is a look at the complete schedule:

Wednesday, May 10:

#8 Virginia vs. #9 Syracuse, 1 p.m.

#7 Notre Dame vs. #10 Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 11:

#1 Florida State vs. Winner Game 1, 11 a.m. Game 4:

#4 Louisville vs. #5 Virginia Tech, 1:30 p.m.

#2 Duke vs. Winner Game 2, 5 p.m.

Game 6: #3 Clemson vs. #6 North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 12:

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 1 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 13: Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 1 p.m.

Here is a look at the bracket:

Good luck to the Hokies, as Hokie Nation is rooting for another NCAA Tournament appearance and ACC championship in 2023.

Go Hokies!