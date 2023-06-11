Virginia Tech football: 4-star Maryland LB Gabriel Williams commits to the Hokies

We said it would be a big month of June for the Virginia Tech Hokies. With official visitors lined up for all four weekends, Hokie fans were hoping for positive news from those multiple visits.

Last week, the Hokies landed safety Quentin Reddish from Charlotte, North Carolina. Tech also added a transfer, offensive tackle Clayton Frady, who can help the Hokies immediately in 2023.

Virginia Tech had some top targets on campus for official visits this weekend. Chris Cole of Salem, the top player in the state, was on campus. Another top target, Maryland linebacker Gabriel Williams, was in town. On Sunday, Williams decided to end his recruitment, committing to the Hokies and announcing the move on Twitter.

This is a big get for the Hokies. Williams is the first consensus four-star recruit in Tech’s 2024 class, and he had multiple Power 5 offers, some of which included Penn State, Maryland, USC, Pitt, Tennessee and Ole Miss.

Williams [6-foot-4, 195 pounds] plays high school football at St. Vincent Pallotti in Laurel, Maryland. He has some friends on Virginia Tech’s current roster: sophomore cornerback Mansoor Delane and freshman cornerback Dante Lovett. Williams is also close with fellow commitment Emmett Laws from DeMatha [Hyattsville].

Williams spoke to Brian Dohn of 247Sports about why he committed to Virginia Tech.

“I think that is a good chance for me to play early,” Williams said, per Dohn. “Just (Pry’s) honesty. He gave me a real family vibe. When I went on my Virginia Tech visit, I had the whole defensive coaching staff in the office with me, and we were talking for two hours.”

Williams has played safety and linebacker but will certainly be a linebacker in Blacksburg.

Williams has excellent length and range. He can easily add more weight to his frame and keep his speed and quickness. Williams is a huge get for head coach Brent Pry. Did we say that already?

Could more good news be coming for the Hokies after the weekend in Blacksburg?

Welcome home, Gabriel.