Virginia Tech football: Ohio DT Andrew Hanchuk commits to the Hokies

Coming off a big recruiting weekend in Blacksburg, the Virginia Tech Hokies landed their second commitment in two days. On Sunday, four-star linebacker Gabriel Williams committed to the Hokies.

On Monday morning, Tech’s defense added another when defensive tackle Andrew Hanchuk made his pledge official.

Hanchuk is 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, and plays high school football at Midpark High School in Cleveland, Ohio. He is Virginia Tech’s second commitment for 2024 from Ohio, following offensive lineman Tommy Ricard.

Hanchuk is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and is the No. 40 overall player in the state for 2024. Defensive line coach J.C. Price was Hanchuk’s primary recruiter, but defensive coordinator Chris Marve and head coach Brent Pry were also involved.

“The family aspect they bring,” Hanchuk told Evan Watkins of 247Sports of why he picked the Hokies. “Over the past few months, everyone on the coaching staff has gotten to know me personally. And then, everything about them, the tradition, the excitement they bring, and it really feels like home.”

Hanchuk is an interesting prospect due to his size. He could play on either side of the ball but will have the chance to begin his career as a defensive tackle. With his frame, Hanchuk could easily add 30-40 pounds, giving the Hokies some serious size on the interior.

He is the second defensive tackle commitment for Tech’s 2024 class, following Emmett Laws [Hyattsville, Md.], and the ninth overall commitment.

Welcome home, Andrew.