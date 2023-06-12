Virginia Tech football: New Jersey OT Aidan Lynch commits to the Hokies

The Virginia Tech Hokies landed their second commitment of the day Monday when New Jersey offensive tackle Aidan Lynch joined the fun.

Lynch is a 6-foot-7, 275-pound prospect from Mount Olive High School in Flanders, N.J. He held a reported 25 offers, which included Georgia, Penn State, Michigan State, Pitt, West Virginia, Princeton, Stanford and Yale.

Lynch is commitment No. 10 in Virginia Tech’s 2024 recruiting class and is ranked as a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports. He joins Tommy Ricard as the second offensive lineman in Tech’s 2024 class. Lynch is a pure tackle prospect, whereas Ricard will likely play guard.

New offensive line coach Ron Crook has been busy since arriving at Virginia Tech in March, getting to know his current players while also making an impact on the recruiting trail.

Lynch made it clear to Brian Dohn of 247Sports about why he chose the Hokies.

“To be a Hokie, what else could a kid want growing up and watching college football?” Lynch told Dohn. “Watching ‘Enter Sandman’ on Saturdays and watching that introduction, you couldn’t want anything better than that. To be a Hokie, for me, is a fantastic thing. It’s been a dream.”

This is another good get for the Hokies. Finding quality offensive tackle prospects isn’t an easy thing. Lynch had options, and the Hokies made him a priority. You can’t teach Lynch’s size, and while most offensive line prospects redshirt or sit early in their careers, he has a chance to make an impact early.

Defensive tackle Andrew Hanchuk committed to Virginia Tech earlier Monday, following four-star linebacker Gabriel Williams, who pledged to the Hokies Sunday.

Welcome home, Aidan.