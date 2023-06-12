Virginia Tech football: 4-star athlete Marcellus Barnes Jr. commits to the Hokies

The Virginia Tech Hokies are on a roll. On Monday evening after dinner, or at dinnertime, depending on where you are, the Hokies landed another big fish. Four-star athlete Marcellus Barnes Jr. became Virginia Tech’s third commitment of the day and fourth in two days when he pledged to the Hokies.

Barnes chose the Hokies over offers from Georgia, Florida State, Baylor, Ole Miss and a host of others. Barnes was one of several players in town over the weekend for an official visit.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Barnes plays high school football at the McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tenn. Barnes is listed as an athlete but is expected to play cornerback at the next level.

Barnes is a four-star prospect, per 247Sports’ composite rankings, and is listed as the No. 7 overall player in Tennessee, the No. 24 cornerback and the No. 306 overall prospect in the country for 2024.

The Hokies have done well in Tennessee lately. Tech landed Ayden Greene, Chance Fitzgerald, Lance Williams and Mose Phillips from the Volunteer State in the 2023 class. Landing Barnes, like Gabriel Williams, on Sunday is a huge win for head coach Brent Pry.

Virginia Tech now has 11 commitments for the 2024 class. The Hokies moved up to No. 29 in the 247Sports team rankings, but that was before Aidan Lynch and Barnes committed.

Welcome home, Marcellus.