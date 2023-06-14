Virginia Tech football: Talented defensive end to choose between the Hokies and Virginia

How many of you remember the days when some of the top recruits in Virginia would decide between the Virginia Cavaliers and Virginia Tech Hokies?

That hasn’t been the case in years, as both programs have struggled in recent years. However, the Hokies still own the Hoos on the gridiron, winning 21 of the past 23 meetings.

On Wednesday, 2024 recruit Gerard Johnson announced a top-two on Twitter, meaning he will decide between the Hokies and Cavaliers about where he would play college football.

I would like to thank every coach and organization that’s recruited me up to this point that being said these are my final 2 schools! Where’s home? pic.twitter.com/uOfvkFCReQ — Gerard johnson (@gerard_johnsonn) June 14, 2023

Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound Edge rusher from Frank W. Cox High School in Virginia Beach, has visited both schools unofficially. He is coming off an official visit to UVA, and there is a lot of smoke around his recruitment trending the Hoos’ way at the moment.

However, the Hokies will host Johnson an official visit on the last weekend of the month, which is shaping up to be one of the biggest and most important recruiting weekends in recent school history. Tech has loaded up on official visits with some of its top targets. It’s already been a big month in recruiting for the Hokies, who added four commitments in two days over the weekend. VT added a pair of four-star recruits over the weekend, and there is a lot of positive momentum in Blacksburg right now.

Johnson is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a composite four-star prospect. He’s considered the No. 9 player in the player rankings for 2024.

Virginia Tech now has 11 commitments for 2024, and its class ranks No. 24 in the 247Sports team rankings.