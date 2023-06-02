Virginia Tech football recruiting: A big weekend on tap for the Hokies

The Virginia Tech Hokies kicked off a big weekend on the football recruiting front Friday with some important targets in Blacksburg. All four weekends will be big for the Hokies this month, as they are scheduled to host some of the top targets — and commitments — for the 2024 recruiting class.

Let’s take a look at the visitors.

Chanz Wiggins is a 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver from King George High School in King George, Va. According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Wiggins is the No. 9 player in the state for 2024.

He let everyone know he was in town Friday.

Another priority target for Virginia Tech is Quentin Reddish. A 6-foot-3, 185-pound defensive back, Reddish plays high school football at Independence High in Charlotte. It could be a battle between the Hokies and N.C. State for Reddish.

Finally, there is North Cross [Roanoke, Va.] offensive lineman Moritz Schmoranzer. We wrote about Schmoranzer’s planned visit to Blacksburg earlier this week. He looks to be deciding between West Virginia, Pitt, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.

Schmoranzer took to Twitter to announce his arrival in the New River Valley.

The Hokies currently have six commitments for the 2024 recruiting class. Perhaps we could have some good news by the end of the weekend?