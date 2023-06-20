Virginia Tech football: Another big recruiting weekend ahead to close out June

The month of June is now a big one in college football. While the college sports world is mostly quiet in June outside of baseball, the world of football recruiting heats up. In the past, teams often lined up official visits during the season, but that trend has cooled some, with many schools using June to host big recruiting weekends.

It’s been a busy month in Blacksburg for the Virginia Tech Hokies. Tech hosted official visitors over the first two weekends and a camp last weekend. Since the calendar flipped to June, the Hokies have added five commitments to the 2024 recruiting class — two of those are four-star athletes [Gabriel Williams and Marcellus Barnes].

Can Virginia Tech close out the month with another productive weekend?

The Hokies will host multiple visitors this weekend, including some top targets. Here is a look at some of the visitors this weekend.

WR Keylen Adams — Green Run, Virginia Beach

ATH Mekhai White — King George, King George, VA.

EDGE Gerard Johnson — Frank W. Cox, Virginia Beach

DL Eric Mensah — Mountain View, Stafford, VA.

EDGE Makai Byerson — Manchester, Midlothian, VA.

ATH Noah Jenkins — Highland Springs, Highland Springs, VA.

There are other key visitors who will be on campus, some of which will be committed players such as quarterback Davi Belfort. Belfort is an active recruiter for the Hokies, along with Williams. Ideally, Williams joins Belfort on campus to help recruit some new Hokies to the 2024 class.

As of now, the Hokies have 11 commitments for the 2024 class. That is enough to rank No. 32 in the 247Sports’ composite team rankings. If Tech can continue its momentum, the Hokies could be on pace for their best class in the Brent Pry era.