Virginia Tech football: Phil Steele picks the Hokies to finish 10th in the ACC

One of the best days of the year for college football fans is when Phil Steele’s College Football Preview hits the mailbox. If you order ahead, you receive the magazine — all 352 pages — two weeks before it hits newsstands. As with every other year, the magazine is worth your time and money, as it is an endless resource throughout the upcoming season.

So, what does Steele think of the 2023 Virginia Tech Hokies?

In his ACC predictions, Steele has the Hokies in a three-way for 10th place. Only two teams sit below the Hokies in Steele’s predictions — Georgia Tech and Virginia. Syracuse and Boston College share 10th place with Virginia Tech.

Steele is often high on the Hokies, but coming off a three-win season in head coach Brent Pry’s first season, it’s understandable to pick them toward the bottom of the ACC.

While he has them at No. 10, Steele does see improvements from the Hokies in the upcoming season. Steele notes the schedule allows VT to avoid Clemson, Miami and North Carolina in ACC play and have a shot at a bowl.

Virginia Tech finished 3-8 last season, and there was a stretch during the season where it appeared the Hokies couldn’t catch a break. Tech led in games against Miami, N.C. State and Georgia Tech, but lost all three by a combined eight points. With a much-improved roster in 2023, there’s hope the Hokies can close those games.

As with every other team, so much depends on improvement from the quarterback position. The Hokies haven’t named a starter for 2023, but last year’s starter, Grant Wells, returns, and Baylor transfer Kyron Drones and freshman William “Pop” Watson will also be in the mix.

