Virginia Tech basketball: Justyn Mutts signs with the NBA’s Sacramento Kings summer team

Justyn Mutts didn’t come to Virginia Tech out of high school but left as one of the most popular players in recent school history.

Mutts, a 6-foot-7 forward from Millville, New Jersey, initially signed with High Point, where he played his freshman season, starting 18 games. From there, he transferred to Delaware, where he spent two years — sitting one under NCAA transfer rules — before transferring to Virginia Tech in 2020.

After three years with the Hokies, Mutts now gets his chance to make an NBA team. After going undrafted in Thursday’s 2023 NBA Draft, Mutts quickly signed with the Sacramento Kings summer league team.

Justyn Mutts (Virginia Tech) will play summer league for the Sacramento Kings, per source.



Full undrafted free agent tracker: https://t.co/6vZiqxRwuF — Bryan Kalbrosky (@BryanKalbrosky) June 23, 2023

Mutts played 91 games for Virginia Tech, making 90 starts, averaging 11 points, seven rebounds and almost four assists per game over his three seasons in Blacksburg. Mutts was one of the ACC’s most versatile players, a force on the defensive end as well as his contributions on offense. Mutts also earned multiple degrees during his time in college, including a psychology degree from Delaware. He also completed his master’s degree in agricultural and life sciences at Virginia Tech with a concentration in education in May 2021. He followed that up in May 2022 with a second master’s degree in educational psychology.

He also won the Skip Prosser Award, given to the scholar-athlete of the year in ACC men’s basketball.

Mutts was an integral part of Mike Young’s last three years as head coach of Virginia Tech. Mutts led Tech to the first-ever ACC Tournament championship in March 2022 with four wins in four days, including double-digit triumphs over the top two seeds, North Carolina and Duke.

He was a popular player among Hokie fans, too.

Mutts will always be remembered fondly in Blacksburg, and Virginia Tech fans will be cheering for him every step of the way.

We wish Mutts nothing but the best in basketball and life.