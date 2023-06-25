Virginia Tech football: A big recruiting weekend is in the books and could bring more good news for the Hokies

If you follow Virginia Tech football close enough, you knew June would be a big month. Three out of four weekends, the Hokies hosted official visitors for the 2024 recruiting class, and two weeks ago, those visits ended with four commitments, including a pair of out-of-state pledges.

Overall, the Hokies entered the final weekend of June with five commitments this month and saved their biggest weekend for the last weekend of the month.

Tech hosted several players on their official visits, including multiple committed players like quarterback Davi Belfort. It was a strategic move by head coach Brent Pry and his staff. Use the official visits of some of his top recruits to be on campus when some of your top targets visit and have them help recruit.

Did it work?

Well, as of now, the Hokies didn’t end the weekend with a public commitment. That doesn’t mean Virginia Tech had no commitments this weekend [wink.]

The Hokies hosted several top targets, such as wide receivers Keylen Adams and Mekhai White, defensive linemen Eric Mensah, Gerard Johnson and Makai Byerson. There were others, too.

If you paid any attention to social media Sunday, you could feel the excitement around the football program again. Sure, it means nothing on a Sunday in June, but you can’t deny that Pry and his entire staff, from his coaches down to his recruiting staff, are working to change the perception of Virginia Tech football.

Even legendary UFC fighter Vitor Belfort was impressed, teasing more good news in the future.

Amazing time @HokiesFB

This coaching staff is amazing. I can't wait for my son to be apart of this amazing program. A lot of good news coming soon #ThisIsHome pic.twitter.com/O6TEudsI4o — Vitor Belfort (@vitorbelfort) June 25, 2023

Belfort, of course, is the father of quarterback Davi Belfort from South Florida.

Four-star commitment Gabriel Williams has made himself a very popular figure among VT fans since his commitment two weeks. Williams has recruited others relentlessly to join him in Blacksburg. He was having more fun Sunday.

Just talked to coach Pry !!! And all i can say is stay close to y’all’s phones because it’s about to goooo downnnnn Best hokie class ever #hokies #gohokies #Thisishome — Gabriel_williams (@8kgabe1) June 25, 2023

Davi Belfort was working hard on Adams over the weekend.

White entered the weekend with many thinking he’d end up at Maryland. How’s he feeling now?

Virginia Tech fans know all too well these feel-good weekends often end up in disappointment. Of course, that was over the last 10-12 years. There is a different feel around the program right now. What does it mean? For now, nothing, but that could change in a hurry if several of these players continue Tech’s recent momentum and commit to the Hokies, and eventually sign in December.

Here’s hoping for plenty of good news over the next few weeks.