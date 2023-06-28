Virginia Tech football recruiting: Hokies offer 2025 WR Luke Stuewe

Whether it is Frank Beamer, Justin Fuente, or now Brent Pry, the Virginia Tech Hokies are a family affair in football. There’s a good chance if your brother played for the Hokies, you’ll have an opportunity to follow in his footsteps. The Fullers and Edmunds are just some of the brothers who’ve played for the Hokies over the years.

The same can be said for father and son, too, with the latest example being the son of one of Virginia Tech’s best wide receivers in the 1990s.

This week, Luke Stuewe, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound athlete from Avon Lake High School in Avon Lake, Ohio, received his second D1 offer after visiting Blacksburg over the weekend. Stuewe, of course, is the son of former Hokie wideout Michael Stuewe. The elder Stuewe began his career as a walk-on in the 1990s, and it didn’t take long for him to earn a scholarship.

Michael Stuewe became a key offensive contributor in 1995, for which he remained for three seasons. He was a part of the Virginia Tech team that blew out Texas in the Sugar Bowl. For his career, Stuewe caught 53 passes for 689 yards and five touchdowns. Remember, teams didn't throw the ball in the 90s the same way they do today. Stuewe was an excellent wideout for the Hokies and another in the long line of success stories under Beamer.

Luke Stuewe posted some videos from his Twitter account from his time at the camp in Blacksburg.

Some great 1v1 highlights from this past weekends camps!!!

Great camps, coaches, and competition. pic.twitter.com/bI4RZ1XkgF — Luke Stuewe (@lukestuewe) June 27, 2023

The younger Stuewe plays wide receiver and safety for his high school team.

Congratulations to the Stuewe family.