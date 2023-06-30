Virginia Tech football: Noah Jenkins commits to the Hokies

The Virginia Tech Hokies landed more good news Friday when three-star athlete Noah Jenkins officially pledged to the Hokies.

Many considered Jenkins a Virginia Tech lean for a while, but an official visit to Blacksburg last weekend sealed the deal, and he announced Friday.

Jenkins is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound athlete from Highland Springs High School in Highland Springs, Va. Highland Springs is arguably the top program in the state and is coached by former Hokie cornerback Loren Johnson. Jenkins is the latest Springer to commit to the Hokies, following Johnson’s son, Braylon, Takye Heath, Latrell Sutton and top receiver Ali Jennings.

The first thing you notice about Jenkins is his size. He’s listed as a defensive back but has the height and frame to play linebacker at the next level. He is also a standout running back for Highland Springs, but his future in Blacksburg will be on defense. It could be linebacker or safety.

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Jenkins is a three-star recruit and the No. 21 player in Virginia for 2024.

Jenkins spoke to Brian Dohn of 247Sports about why the Hokies were the right choice for him.

“The scheme fits me perfect,” Jenkins said. “Tech has this star position, kind of like a nickel safety, and I feel like I can make a lot of plays right there.”

Jenkins also spoke about his relationships with Virginia Tech’s coaching staff, which helped seal the deal.

Here is Jenkins’ commitment video via Instagram.

Jenkins is Virginia Tech’s 12th commitment for 2024. He is Tech’s sixth commitment in June and the second player from Virginia in the class. The Hokies could be receiving more good news this weekend with four-star defensive end Gerard Johnson set to announce between the Hokies and Virginia.

Welcome home, Noah.