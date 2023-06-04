Virginia Tech football: North Carolina defensive back Quentin Reddish commits to Hokies

The Virginia Tech Hokies kicked off June with a bang, hosting multiple official visitors over the weekend. Could the Hokies end the weekend with a commitment?

News broke Sunday evening that North Carolina defensive back Quentin Reddish committed to the Hokies over N.C. State and Wake Forest among his 23 offers. Reddish plays high school football at Independence High School in Charlotte, N.C.

We detailed Friday how Reddish was one of Virginia Tech’s official visitors for the weekend, and to head coach Brent Pry’s credit; he made sure Reddish left Blacksburg as a future Hokie.

Reddish took to Twitter to make it official.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Reddish is listed as a safety but has the type of frame to grow into a linebacker at the next level or move to cornerback. He is the second defensive back commitment for the 2024 recruiting class, following Joshua Clarke from Flint Hill School in Oakton [Va.]. Reddish is also the third player from North Carolina in Tech’s seven-man 2024 class, following RB Tyler Mason and EDGE Deric Dandy, who are teammates at Mount Airy High School, which is close to the Virginia border.

Reddish is listed as a three-star prospect and the No. 31 player from North Carolina in 247Sports’ composite team rankings for 2024.

Welcome home, Quentin.