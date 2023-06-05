Virginia Tech football: Hokies add transfer OL Clayton Frady

Shortly after 2024 safety Quentin Reddish made it known he was committing to Virginia Tech, the Hokies added another commitment. This time, it was from the NCAA transfer portal, as former Gardner-Webb offensive lineman Clayton Frady took to Twitter to make it official: He was a Hokie.

This is another win for the Hokies in the transfer portal, as Frady has immediate eligibility for 2023. Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry has made it clear that adding another offensive lineman in the portal was a priority, and Frady can come in to push to start somewhere on the offensive line.

Frady was a first-team All-Big South selection in 2022 at offensive tackle. If he can’t win a starting position at tackle for the Hokies, he could kick inside to compete to start at right guard with Jesse Hanson.

Parker Clements seems set in stone to start right tackle. Young Xavier Chaplin is the likely left tackle, but if Frady could push to start there, it would allow Chaplin to move to guard, where some believe he could be a better fit.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Frady brings much-needed depth and experience to Tech’s offensive line in 2023, even if he doesn’t win a starting job. Before enrolling at Gardner Webb in 2020, Frady played high school football at Smoky Mountain High School in Sylva, N.C.

Frady is the ninth addition to Tech’s 2023 roster from the transfer portal this offseason.

Welcome home, Clayton.