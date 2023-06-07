Virginia Tech women’s basketball: Hokies face Iowa in Ally Tipoff

The Virginia Tech Hokies women’s basketball team was about three minutes away from playing in the national championship game. Unfortunately, the Hokies had a late collapse against the LSU Tigers and fell short.

Had the Hokies won, they would have faced the Iowa Hawkeyes and the nation’s top player last year, Caitlin Clark.

As it turns out, the Hokies will have the opportunity to face the Hawkeyes after all.

On Wednesday, Virginia Tech announced a meeting with Iowa on the first week of the season in the Ally Tipoff. The game is scheduled for Nov. 9 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Mark your calendars Hokie Nation ‼️



We're coming to the Queen City for a marquee matchup the first week of the season pic.twitter.com/YVLOvD40Kp — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) June 7, 2023

Both teams enter the 2023-24 season as two of the favorites to reach the Final Four again. The Hokies added three impact transfers to pair with two of the nation’s best players in Elizabeth Kitley and Georgia Amoore.

Meanwhile, Clark returns for the Hawkeyes after averaging 27.8 points per game last season.

Who’s ready for Nov. 9?