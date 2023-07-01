Virginia Tech football: 4-star DE Gerard Johnson commits to the Hokies

The good news keeps on coming for the Virginia Tech Hokies. Four-star defensive end Gerard Johnson became the Hokies’ 13th commitment for the 2024 recruiting class on Saturday.

Johnson named a final two of Virginia and Virginia Tech last month and is a massive addition for the Hokies. From Frank W. Cox High School in Virginia Beach, Johnson has great size already (6-foot-4, 235) and profiles, at least initially, as a defensive end at the next level. However, with his frame, Johnson could also eventually move inside.

Johnson told Hayes Fawcett of On3 why Virginia Tech was the pick for him.

“What really stood out about Virginia Tech was the family environment and the bond between the players and coaches,” Johnson told Fawcett. “I already felt a part of the team and a part of the family on my OV.”

And Johnson already has formed a strong bond with defensive line coach J.C. Price.

“I think I’m closest with Coach Price and Coach Marve,” he said. “I believe they will use me efficiently at the edge position and put me in great spots to make plays and really develop me to help get me to the next level.”

According to 247Sports, Johnson is the No. 6 player in Virginia for 2024. He is the third commitment from Virginia, joining Joshua Clarke and Noah Jenkins, who committed to the Hokies Friday.

This is a big win for the Hokies and head coach Brent Pry for a number of reasons. One, it’s Pry’s first big commitment from the 757. Secondly, Johnson is a terrific prospect who could argue that he should be ranked higher.

Welcome home, Gerard.