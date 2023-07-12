Two More Virginia Tech Hokies Head to the Minor Leagues: Brady Kirtner and Carson Jones

The late rounds of the MLB draft have wrapped up, and two more Hokies are going to play for a shot at the big show.

Brady Kirtner - RH Reliever - Mets

Local favorite, Christiansburg High School Redshirt Sophomore, Brady Kirtner is selected by the New York Mets to play in their farm system.

& @brady_kirtner becomes the third Virginia Tech pitcher selected this week, as chosen during the round by the New York #Mets.#ProHokies ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/TDhpAEVTWg — Virginia Tech Baseball (@HokiesBaseball) July 11, 2023

Kirtner is the third player to surrender his remaining eligibility as an academic Junior in order to leave for the minors. He heads out with 2 seasons of eligibility remaining, a 5.66 ERA, with 41 1/3rd innings pitched and 57 strikeouts.

Carson Jones - Outfield - Mariners

' @Carsonjones29 makes it ️ Virginia Tech players who have come off the board this week with his round selection by the Seattle #Mariners.#ProHokies ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/bkw3nV8vCW — Virginia Tech Baseball (@HokiesBaseball) July 11, 2023

Jones was drafted into the Seattle farm system after playing four full seasons for the Hokies. He’s foregoing his COVID season to get started on trying to make the Big Show. We wish him well, it would have been nice to see him for one more season in Blacksburg, but with his normal eligibility exhausted, he’s ready to take on whatever challenges lie ahead of him. We wish him all the best and remind him to remember Home when he’s playing for one of Seattle’s minor league teams.

Jones finishes up with a .279 batting average over four seasons. He had 22 extra base hits, 24 home runs, and 86 runs batted in. His best season was 2022 where he finished with a .327 batting average. Good luck to Carson, you are all Hokie, forever.

That wraps the rather quiet MLB draft news. We might even talk about it a bit as we think about all of the early outs, and the holes Coach Szefc is going to need to fill for the 2024 roster.

