Virginia Tech football: Keylen Adams commits to the Hokies

Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry’s red-hot summer continued Thursday when four-star wide receiver Keylen “Brodie” Adams picked the Hokies over South Carolina, Alabama, Ohio State and Pitt. Essentially, this one was down to the Hokies and the Gamecocks, and Adams chose to stay home.

Adams is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound wide receiver from Green Run High School in Virginia Beach. Regardless of which recruiting service you most trust, Adams is a consistent four-star recruit and among the top five players in Virginia for 2024. Per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Adams is the No. 4 player in Virginia and the No. 28 wide receiver in the nation.

Adams took his official visit to Blacksburg, and it appeared things went well for the Hokies. Adams is the 15th commitment to Virginia Tech’s 2024 recruiting class and the second in-state receiver in the past seven days to choose the Hokies. Chanz Wiggins committed to Virginia Tech last week.

Former Virginia Tech running back Kevin Jones, who also represents Triumph NIL, played a role in his decision.

“Tech because of Kevin, who runs the NIL, majored in the same thing I majored in,” Adams said, per Brian Dohn of 247Sports. “He’s already going to be the person dealing with my NIL, but he can also help me get into better opportunities with graphic design. He did the same thing I am going to do.”

As for those worrying about Adams flipping to another school as it gets closer to signing day, that isn’t going to happen; he told Chad Simmons of On3.

“I am locked in with my commitment,” Adams said. “I almost committed in March, but I waited, I took more time, and I wanted to make sure. This is my final decision. I am about loyalty, and the only visits I will be taking now are back to Virginia Tech for games in the fall.”

Adams told Dohn and Simmons the family vibe at Virginia Tech, led by Pry, played a major role in his commitment.

This is another big win for Pry and Tech in what is shaping up to be an excellent class.

Welcome home, Brodie.