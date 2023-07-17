Virginia Tech football: DL Eric Mensah commits to the Hokies

Brent Pry and the Virginia Tech Hokies are red-hot on the recruiting trail. That fun continued Monday afternoon when defensive lineman Eric Mensah took to Twitter to announce the latest batch of good news.

I know we’ve said it a lot recently, but this is another massive win for the Hokies. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Mensah is listed as an Edge, but make no mistake, he’ll be a defensive tackle at the next level. One quick look at Mensah, and he looks like he could contribute in 2023 — and he has one season of high school football remaining.

Mensah plays his high school football at Mountain View High School in Stafford and picked the Hokies over a host of other schools, such as Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and others. He has also received interest from schools such as Ohio State and Penn State, although we aren’t sure if either of those schools officially extended offers.

Mensah took his official visit to Blacksburg last month, on the same weekend as recent commit Keylen “Brodie” Adams.

He is the 16th commitment to Virginia Tech’s impressive 2024 recruiting class and the sixth player from the state of Virginia. Mensah joins Adams, Chanz Wiggins, Gerard Johnson, Noah Jenkins and Joshua Clarke in the class. Mensah is Virginia Tech’s third defensive tackle for 2024, following Emmett Laws and Andrew Hanchuk. That’s a pretty impressive haul for defensive line coach JC Price, who, along with Shawn Quinn, were the lead recruiters for Mensah.

It’s encouraging to see the size of the defensive linemen the Hokies are signing under Pry. The defensive ends are long and athletic, while the defensive tackles have college-ready size instead of needing to kick inside once they add weight.

It was another good day for Hokie Nation.

Welcome home, Eric.