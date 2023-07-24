Virginia Tech women’s basketball: Hokies land a big-time prospect for 2024

Things couldn’t be going any better for the Virginia Tech women’s basketball program. The Hokies made their first Final Four in school history earlier this year — men’s or women’s. And while the Hokies fell just short of a national championship, they have an opportunity to be even better in 2023-24. Center Elizabeth Kitley — the two-time reigning ACC player of the year — returned for one more season in Blacksburg.

Additionally, star guards Georgia Amoore and Cayla King are also back. The Hokies also were busy in the transfer portal, adding Matilda Ekh [Minnesota], Olivia Summiel [Wake Forest] and Rose Micheaux [Minnesota]. All three players are big additions for next season.

Head coach Kenny Brooks also signed an impressive high school class.

Speaking of recruiting, Brooks landed another big-time player for 2024 when four-star guard Lexi Blue committed to the Hokies. Blue is a 6-foot-2 wing from Lake Highland Prep in Orlando, Fla. She is the No. 31 player in 2024, according to ESPN, and is the highest-ranked recruit Brooks has signed for the Hokies.

Blue is Florida’s top-ranked player in 2024 and second commitment to VT’s 2024 recruiting class.

Brooks and the Hokies are on a roll right now, and there’s reason to believe they could be even better next season.