Virginia Tech Hokies Women’s Basketball Coach Kenny Brooks’s Contract Extended

Keeping a Proven Winner

Just in, minutes ago. Kenny Brooks has been signed to a huge contract extension to coach the Hokie Women’s Basketball Team until 2029. Folks that’s a six-year deal, and it sets up Coach Brooks to keep churning out championship quality women’s basketball teams for a long time to come.

Congratulations to Coach Brooks! He’s become a happy fixture in the long cold Blacksburg winters, and we here at Gobbler Country are looking forward to covering the team again this season.

GO HOKIES!!!