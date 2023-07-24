 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Virginia Tech Hokies Women’s Basketball Coach Kenny Brooks’s Contract Extended

Kenny Brooks might be coaching when no one else is around to remember when someone else was the coach of women’s basketball. Whit Babcock extends Brooks’s contract until 2029. Kenny’s staying right here where he belongs, at home. GO HOKIES!!!

By John Schneider
Kenny Brooks on the monumental 2023 Selection Sunday presentation.
Keeping a Proven Winner

Just in, minutes ago. Kenny Brooks has been signed to a huge contract extension to coach the Hokie Women’s Basketball Team until 2029. Folks that’s a six-year deal, and it sets up Coach Brooks to keep churning out championship quality women’s basketball teams for a long time to come.

Congratulations to Coach Brooks! He’s become a happy fixture in the long cold Blacksburg winters, and we here at Gobbler Country are looking forward to covering the team again this season.

GO HOKIES!!!

