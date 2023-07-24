Virginia Tech Hokies Women’s Basketball Coach Kenny Brooks’s Contract Extended

Keeping a Proven Winner
✍️➡️ 2029— Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) July 24, 2023
Whit Babcock announces contract extension for @CoachBrooksVT#Hokies pic.twitter.com/pEoW4exn7s
Just in, minutes ago. Kenny Brooks has been signed to a huge contract extension to coach the Hokie Women’s Basketball Team until 2029. Folks that’s a six-year deal, and it sets up Coach Brooks to keep churning out championship quality women’s basketball teams for a long time to come.
Congratulations to Coach Brooks! He’s become a happy fixture in the long cold Blacksburg winters, and we here at Gobbler Country are looking forward to covering the team again this season.
