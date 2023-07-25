Virginia Tech football: Isaiah Ford signs with the Chicago Bears

Isaiah Ford left Virginia Tech as one of the greatest wide receivers in school history. In three seasons in Blacksburg, Ford played every game in his years as a Hokie, completing his career with 210 receptions, 2,967 yards and 24 touchdowns.

The two-time All-ACC performer left Virginia Tech as the school’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. While former teammate Cam Phillips broke the career receptions and receiving yards records, Ford still has the most receiving touchdowns in Hokie history. And Phillips played one more season than Ford.

Ford bypassed his final season of eligibility in 2017, entering the NFL draft. Unfortunately, he didn’t get picked until the seventh round by the Miami Dolphins.

Ford spent his first four seasons with the Dolphins, going back and forth between the roster and the practice squad before he was traded during the 2020 season to the New England Patriots, who later released him. The Dolphins quickly brought Ford back, where he’d remain throughout the 2021 season.

In 2022, he signed with the New York Giants before being waived and landing with the Indianapolis Colts.

Now, Ford has a new home as training camps around the NFL are set to open this week. The Chicago Bears signed Ford this week, and he’ll immediately report to training camp.

In 32 career games played, Ford has 63 receptions, 681 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Ford is still only 27 years old as he enters his seventh NFL season.

We wish Isaiah nothing but the best as he looks to continue his NFL journey this fall.