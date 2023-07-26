Virginia Tech football: Jesse Hanson ‘more than likely’ out for the 2023 season

At the ACC Kickoff on Wednesday, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry gave everyone an unfortunate injury update. Senior offensive lineman Jesse Hanson, an 11-game starter at left guard in 2022, will “more than likely” miss the 2023 season. Pry noted that Hanson’s career could be over.

“Jesse’s more than likely not going to be with us this fall, Pry said Wednesday, per 247Sports. “He has got some medical things going on that could end his career prematurely. We are supporting him, and he is with us every day right now, working through some things, so we will see how it shakes out. It’s not quite finalized. I don’t anticipate Jesse being with us this fall. Not as a player,”

Hanson, a 6-foot-5, 300-pounder from Lord Botetourt High School outside of Roanoke, enrolled at Virginia Tech in 2019. He redshirted that season, played two games in 2020, and appeared in every game in 2021 as a reserve. The 2022 season was Hanson’s year to shine, and he started 11 games at left guard for the Hokies.

Hanson’s injury is tough news for an offensive line with just two starters returning. There will be depth concerns along the offensive line for the Hokies in 2023. Tech has some young offensive linemen in the program but a lot of inexperience.

The Hokies are counting on younger players like Xavier Chaplin to take a major step forward under new offensive line coach Ron Crook in 2023.

We here at Gobbler Country wish nothing but the best for Jesse Hanson, whether he plays football again or not.