Virginia Tech football: 2024 offensive tackle Web Davidson commits to the Hokies

All had been quiet on the Virginia Tech recruiting front since four-star wide receiver Keylen “Brodie” Adams committed to the Hokies two weeks ago. Virginia Tech had been a roll over the summer ahead of the NCAA’s dead period.

This weekend, the Hokies held HokieFest, an event that featured some cooking, games and time with the coaches. Multiple Virginia Tech commitments were on campus — and the Hokies added another one.

Three-star offensive tackle Web Davidson from Macon, Ga., officially pledged to the Hokies.

The 6-foot-6, 291-pound Davidson plays for Tattnall Square Academy and initially received his offer from the Hokies in May and visited in June. The Hokies quickly shot to the top of his list, which included a reported 14 offers, including Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and Michigan State. That’s not a bad offer list and good for the Hokies to land an offensive tackle prospect over a pair of SEC schools.

Davidson is the 17th commitment to Virginia Tech’s 2024 recruiting class and the second offensive tackle [Aidan Lynch] and third offensive lineman. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Hokies add one more offensive lineman.

Davidson is a good addition for the Hokies. Like Lynch, Davidson’s size and length should keep him at tackle once he arrives in Blacksburg.

Welcome home, Web.