Virginia Tech football: Hokies kick off 2025 class with big-time Texas QB

The good news keeps on coming for Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry. After landing commitment No. 17 Saturday for the 2024 recruiting class when Georgia offensive tackle Web Davidson pledged to the Hokies, Virginia Tech’s 2025 class got off to a big start Sunday.

Around 4 p.m. ET Sunday afternoon, quarterback Kelden Ryan became the first commitment to VT’s 2025 recruiting class.

Talk about a commitment no one saw coming this weekend — except the Hokies, of course.

Ryan is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound quarterback from All Saints Episcopal in Fort Worth, Texas. 247Sports has him as a three-star recruit, but we have a feeling that will be changing over the next two seasons of high school football.

Check out Ryan’s Hudl:

Ryan has elite speed and competes on his high school track team. But most impressively, is his arm strength and accuracy. If you watch the first clip from his highlights, Ryan takes a bad snap, evades pressure and rolls to his left, throws across his body, and unleashes a rocket down the sideline to his wide receiver. It was a tremendous play from start to finish.

There are some impressive throws and runs from Ryan’s film. It’s the type of stuff that should get fans excited.

Of course, the first thing fans think of is Dematrius Davis. Remember him? The former four-star QB from Texas who was 212% committed to Virginia Tech, only to back out of his pledge and commit to Auburn? By the way, how’d that work out?

In fairness to Davis, there were other forces pushing him to schools “bigger” than Virginia Tech. He loved the Hokies. In retrospect, it probably wasn’t a bad idea to not sign with the previous staff.

Ryan’s situation is different. You can’t assume because Ryan committed early, he’ll follow the same path as Davis. Enjoy the ride here.

This is a big pickup.

For the 2023 class, Pry signed William “Pop” Watson, who impressed everyone this offseason. For 2024, the Hokies have Florida QB Davi Belfort, and now Ryan for 2025. You have to love the Hokies adding a quality passer in each class. It’s going to take consistent QB play to get VT back to competing in the upper echelon of the ACC.

The hope is more 2025 prospects will follow Ryan and get the next class started early. There is a ton of momentum on the recruiting trail for the Hokies right now.

Welcome home, Kelden.