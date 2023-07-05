Virginia Tech football: Frank Beamer will be Grand Marshal for local SRX race

Legendary former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer remains a fixture throughout the New River Valley. On Wednesday, Pulaski County Motorsports Park and Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) announced that Beamer would serve as Grand Marshal for the SRX race on July 27, 2023.

As the Grand Marshal, Beamer will be the one to start the race by announcing for racers to start their engines. The SRX race will be broadcasted live on ESPN and is expected to attract around two million viewers, per the press release.

An extensive list of world-class drivers are set to participate in this major event including two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kyle Busch, three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Tony Stewart, 2023 Indianapolis 500 champion, Josef Newgarden, and many more incredible drivers. In addition to the announcement of Frank Beamer as Grand Marshal, the Jared Stout Band will be putting on two separate performances leading up to the race; once at 5:15pm and again at 7:30pm.

Pulaski County Motorsports Park was recently rebranded in May. It was formerly called the Motor Mile Speedway and is located in the Fairlawn section of Pulaski County, just outside of Radford.

We’re excited to announce that Hall Of Famer Frank Beamer is joining us for @SRXracing night! Join us in welcoming Coach Frank Beamer July 27th here at PCMP! #hokienation https://t.co/YA5vfnUUa8 pic.twitter.com/zhs0CZAtOt — Motor Mile Speedway (@motormilesw) July 5, 2023

Beamer spent 29 seasons as head coach of the Hokies, turning the football program into a national brand. He finished his Virginia Tech career with a record of 238-121-2. His career record was 280-143-4. Beamer spent the first six seasons of his head coaching career at Murray State before returning home to his alma mater in 1987. Beamer was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018. His son, and former Hokie Shane Beamer, is currently the head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks.

