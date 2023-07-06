Virginia Tech football: Chanz Wiggins commits to the Hokies

The Virginia Tech Hokies landed another critical piece to their 2024 recruiting class Thursday when wide receiver Chanz Wiggins took to Twitter to make it official.

I AM HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE THAT I WILL BE CONTINUING MY EDUCATION AND ATHLETIC CAREER FOR THE NEXT 3-5 YEARS AT VIRGINIA TECH!!!@CoachPryVT @Coach_Mines @c_chellz @coach_cg @KingGeorgefoxes @TorreySmithWR pic.twitter.com/QheWeiSl3X — Chanz Wiggins (@ChanzWiggins) July 6, 2023

Wiggins, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver from King George High School in King George, Virginia, was in Blacksburg for an official visit last month. He chose the Hokies over his other finalists, Maryland and Duke.

Wiggins was one of Virginia Tech's top targets for 2024. He is commitment No. 14 to Virginia Tech's 2024 class and the first wide receiver. The Hokies' other priority wide receiver target, Keylen Adams, is set to announce his college decision in one week on Thursday, July 13.

Adams plays at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach and is the No. 2 overall player in Virginia 2024 class.

Wiggins detailed why he chose the Hokies to Brian Dohn of 247Sports.

“I chose Virginia Tech because it feels like home to me, and it’s a place where I’m very comfortable,” Wiggins said. “And I feel like it’s the place where I can get developed as a person and a player the most.”

His relationship with wide receivers coach Fontel Mines also played a significant role in his decision:

“Coach Mines is my guy,” he said. “We talk on the daily about any and everything. He’s been there for me since he got the job at Tech. Me and him have built a very special relationship with each other, and I love that.”

Wiggins is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports’ Composite Team Rankings, and is the No. 9 overall player in Virginia for 2024.

Wiggins’ size could help him get on the field early in his college career. He is also a natural receiver, which means there will not be a position change coming for him once he arrives in Blacksburg. He has tremendous size and body control and shows the ability to the high-point the football, an area in which not all receivers excel.

Simply put, this was a big addition for head coach Brent Pry and the Hokies. Sure, it appeared Wiggins was leaning to Tech for a while, but you still had to close, and the Hokies closed.

Welcome home, Chanz.