Virginia Tech football: Salem linebacker Chris Cole has the Hokies in his final 8

The Virginia Tech Hokies have been on a roll recruiting since the first of June. The Hokies had eight verbal commitments since June 1 and currently have 14 commitments for their 2024 recruiting class.

Tech has landed three four-star recruits, according to 247Sports. With a long way to go until the early signing period in December, the Hokies are hoping to add to that list and remain in the driver’s seat for two of the top five players in Virginia: Linebacker Chris Cole [Salem HS, Salem] and wide receiver Keylen Adams [Green Run HS, Virginia Beach] have the Hokies among their early finalists.

Adams has announced a commitment date for Thursday. His finalists are Alabama, Virginia Tech and South Carolina. The Hokies against two SEC programs, including the top program in all of college football, doesn’t sound like a battle they can win. But Adams loves the Hokies, and they are firmly in the mix here.

As for Cole, he dropped a list of his final eight schools Sunday, and, as expected, the Hokies were on the list. The other schools were Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Penn State, Miami, USC and Notre Dame. That sounds like another difficult road for the Hokies, but Tech was on Cole before he blew up as the No. 1 recruit in Virginia. He knows he’s the top priority at Virginia Tech. While the Hokies have a long way to go to secure Cole’s commitment, they also remain in the mix.

Of the two players, Adams feels much more possible for the Hokies right now. Cole plays 45 minutes away from Blacksburg at Salem High School. While he took his official visit to Blacksburg last month, he’ll undoubtedly be back before he makes his college decision. With so many top schools involved, this one is tough to call right now and could go on for a bit.

Regardless of where Cole ends up going, Virginia Tech’s 2024 class is shaping up to be a good one.