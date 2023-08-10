Virginia Tech football: VMI transfer Stone Snyder no longer on the roster

We noted the number of transfers on Virginia Tech’s 2023 roster Wednesday by highlighting defensive end Antwuan Powell-Ryland’s potential impact this fall. One player we didn’t mention — more of an accident than anything else — was linebacker Stone Snyder.

Snyder, a 6-foot-3, 239-pound Richmond native, was a three-time FCS All-American at nearby VMI. He was competing with sophomores Jaden Keller and Jayden McDonald to be VT’s starting Mike linebacker in 2023.

We have now learned — via Andy Bitter of Tech Sideline — that Snyder is no longer on Virginia Tech’s roster. And if you do a quick search for Snyder, his roster profile on Hokie Sports comes up unavailable.

Quick roster note: VMI LB transfer Stone Snyder is no longer with the team, the #Hokies confirm. He wasn't at media day or practice Tuesday, termed "unavailable" at the time. He arrived in Blacksburg as a walk-on after being a three-time FCS All-American with the Keydets. — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) August 10, 2023

What does this mean for the Hokies?

When head coach Brent Pry met with the media Tuesday and discussed the Mike linebacker position, he praised Keller, McDonald and senior Alan Tisdale. Tisdale, of course, also plays outside. But he did not mention Snyder in connection with the starting linebacker position.

While we do not know the details of Snyder’s departure, it’s fair to assume he was behind the other three players. And with one season of eligibility remaining, perhaps Snyder wanted to move on.

Bitter noted in a follow-up tweet that Pry speaks on Friday, where it is expected that he will address Snyder’s departure.

Snyder doesn't count against Tech’s scholarship numbers, as he came to Blacksburg as a walk-on.