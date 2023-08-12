Virginia Tech football: Hokies dealing with a pair of key injuries on offense

Fall camp is in full swing for the Virginia Tech Hokies. And with that, the Hokies are also dealing with some injuries. Fortunately, nothing appears too serious.

When head coach Brent Pry met with the media Friday, he offered updates on a pair of key offensive players who missed practice time.

First, junior running back Bhayshul Tuten. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound transfer from North Carolina A&T missed practice time with what Pry called a “minor deal.” After the Hokies dealt with an injury to running back Malachi Thomas last summer, Tech is taking no chances with Tuten.

This is good news, as Tuten is expected to have a significant role on offense in 2023. He and Thomas give the Hokies an excellent 1-2 punch in the backfield. There is a lot of excitement about Tuten’s potential.

Next is sophomore tight end Dae’Quan Wright. The 6-foot-4, 234-pound sophomore played as a true freshman last season, recording 17 receptions for 208 yards. Wright is dealing with some sort of strain. The Hokies initially feared the injury was worse, but Pry noted he’s expected back in a few days, per Andy Bitter of Tech Sideline.

Brent Pry said RB Bhayshul Tuten has a "minor deal" he's recovering from. The #Hokies are playing it safe with him, sticking to mental reps right now.



TE Dae'Quan Wright has a strain that VT feared was worse, but the news has been good there and he's expected back in a few days. — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) August 11, 2023

While Nick Gallo is atop Tech’s depth chart at tight end, Wright will be a significant part of the offense. Wright has the size of a tight end, with the speed and quickness of a wide receiver. Offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen should find ways to keep Wright more involved in 2023.

So, through a couple of weeks of fall camp, the Hokies aren’t dealing with any significant injuries, which is terrific news.

