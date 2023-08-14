Virginia Tech Hokies Practice Session and Mini Presser Before the Weekend

The Media Gets Invited to Take Pictures

The word went out at the beginning of Fall practice that the media was going to get some opportunities to see how things were developing, and within limits get some pictures from the sessions. I have to admit that the rules are reasonable, but they are strict, and we definitely were there for skill drills, not execution school. That, I suppose, if in another life I’d have been a coach I’d have set up. No one wants to tip their hand or show struggle points, corrections, or the learning process of the playbook.

We’ll just have to wait until the season starts and the games are in the can before we can really roll up the sleeves and see how things are running. For now, there is a high level of appreciation for the openness and positive nature of the Hokie football program.

Well, here are a few pictures of completely of the completely non-strategic but positive “up” practice session segments that we were allowed to photograph.

The weather was absolutely beautiful. It was in the low 80’s with a nice breeze blowing and lots of billowy clouds to help block the direct sunlight.

Drills are often a lot of waiting in line to get to the skill for the coaches. Even the quarterback room waits in line for drills.

Our photo session ended, and it was time to wait. Most photographers headed for other things, but your’s truly has a dual role so we waited for practice to wrap up, and all of the closed sessions finished. Coach Pry, Coach Price, and a couple of players stepped up to answer questions at the mini-presser out on the patio.

We asked Coach Pry how he felt the Offensive Line was shaping up and was he happy with the progress. Without a whole lot of hemming and sidestepping he said that he really liked the progress in the line. The coaching staff is still obviously working the issue and fairly guarded about getting into too much detail. The lines both need effective “no performance drop off” two-deep rosters, and the positive vibe in the answer was a good sign. He did make special note of the reality that some Freshmen were going to have to step up and play.

JC talked general defensive issues and noted good progress on the Defensive End front. Maybe a note of positivity was in having Cole Nelson show up as the final interview of the presser.

When asked what route he loves to run the best, Da’Quan thought about it, and smiled slyly. “Fly” was his answer. He just wanted to get out there and beat someone long. That sort of attitude is much appreciated in a receiver room that had some serious holes last season. Let’s see if Da’Quan gets his wish and someone can hit him streaking for a spectacular 6.

Cole Nelson looks ready. He’s up, aware of the challenges ahead, and definitely taking a step up in the leadership role for the DE component of the DL Room. He talked a bit about the training that they go through and some of the martial arts arm and hand techniques that the coaches have worked into the linemen’s training regimen.

There are a few more opportunities coming, and as we have availability to cover, we will get over to the sports complex and stick our noses in.

Thanks to the Coaches and Travis Wells for opening this for us.

I promise, Linebackers are up next.

GO HOKIES!!!!!