Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies announce non-conference schedule for 2023

In the middle of fall camp, all the talk surrounding the Virginia Tech Hokies has been all about the football team. And rightfully so, as Virginia Tech’s season opener is only weeks away.

But on Tuesday, we had some basketball news. The Virginia Tech men’s basketball released the dates for their non-conference schedule in November and December, giving fans a chance to plan their trips to Cassell Coliseum to support head coach Mike Young and his team.

While we don’t know the times of the games yet, here is a look at the schedule of non-conference opponents:

Monday, Nov. 6: Coppin State

Friday, Nov. 10: South Carolina in Charlotte in the Hall of Fame series

Wednesday, Nov. 15: Campbell

Sunday, Nov. 19: Wofford

Thursday, Nov. 23: Boise State in Orlando at the ESPN Events Invitational

Friday, Nov. 24: Iowa State or VCU at the ESPN Events Invitational

Saturday, Nov. 25: TBD at the ESPN Events Invitational

Wednesday, Nov. 29: at Auburn in the ACC/SEC Challenge

Saturday, Dec. 9: Valparaiso

Saturday, Dec. 16: Vermont

Thursday, Dec. 21: American

This is a good schedule for the Hokies. There are some good teams on the slate, such as South Carolina, Auburn, Boise State, Wofford and Vermont. In addition, there is only one true road game [at Auburn] on the schedule in the first two months. Of course, there will be an ACC game or two scheduled for December, as we’ve seen in recent years.