Virginia Tech football: Brent Pry says a quarterback decision is coming soon

The Virginia Tech Hokies had their second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, and a quarterback decision could soon follow.

Head coach Brent Pry said Friday the Hokies were getting close to a decision.

“Yeah, we’re getting pretty close,” Pry said. “I hope over the next three or four days. Tomorrow will be a big test; there’ll be a lot of snaps for both of those guys. It’s obviously something that everybody’s looking at very closely each day, and both guys, to be honest, the last two days have done some good things.”

Pry said after the scrimmage, the coaches will gather on Sunday to discuss the quarterback position, and he will also get the defensive staff’s perspective.

Pry was asked if he could see a role for both returning starter Grant Wells and Baylor transfer Kyron Drones this season.

“Absolutely. Yeah, I think so,” he said. “It's hard for me not to think about one of them helping us; they both bring a lot to the table in their own way. Yeah, so I could see a scenario where that is the case.”

The head coach praised both players as making progress this offseason. In the spring, it appeared Wells had a big lead on the newcomer Drones, but the longer Drones has been on campus, he’s narrowed the gap.

While Virginia Tech fans may not want a quarterback-by-committee approach, it could be the best possible outcome for the offense as each player brings something different to the table.

So, remember, if Pry names Wells the starter next week, it doesn’t mean he’s the starter for 12 games. He’ll need to play well to maintain the position.